SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.
On Saturday, a small advertisement appeared in the newspaper from the secretary of the SGPC, which invited tenders from the contractors for the renovation.
“The renovation work will be carried out with the advice of the heritage experts, historians and Sikh intellectuals. The structure which is remaining after the partial demolition will not be tempered with. Nothing will be removed from it and renovation will be done to complete the portion demolished,” Dharminder Singh, the gurdwara manager, said over phone.
Singh said that a a meeting has been called on May 25 at Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran in this regard and experts of Directorate of Cultural Affairs Archaeology & Archives Museum Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, local intellectuals and members of the Sikh organisations have been invited for discussion. “The work will be initiated according to their advice,” he added.
The deori is a structure for the main entrance to the complex of the gurdwara in Tarn Taran, the holy town founded by fifth Sikh Master Guru Arjan Dev in the Majha region of Punjab.
A sizeable portion on upper side of the deori, which was constructed during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was demolished on March 31, 2019 by hundreds of men of a religious organisation called kar sewa at night under a plan to completely demolish it and replace it with new a one. Timely protest by local devotees prevented further damage to the building.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s grandson Kanvar Nau Nihal Singh had deep attachment with this sacred gurdwara and the deori was built on his orders. It is one of the rare relics of the Sikh kingdom.
Since it the structure was demolished with the permission of the SGPC, which manages the affairs of this historic shrine and assigns such kinds of tasks to kar sewa organizations, the move remained under fire from the Sikh community.
However, the plan of replacing the deori with a new one was scrapped by the SGPC.
-
Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4 men
The Division Number 3 police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Mohit of New Subash Nagar; Amandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Estate on Tibba Road and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road. Station house office of Division Number 3 police station, Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur, said that the accused mainly used to target pedestrians at night and snatched their belongings.
-
Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of ₹44k
Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of ₹44,200 in an online lottery fraud. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam. The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.
-
Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday. Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot.
-
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
-
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur. In-charge of CIA staff-2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics