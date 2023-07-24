SGPC launches YouTube channel, to start Gurbani broadcast from July 25

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) launched its YouTube/web channel --- ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’ --- on Sunday for the live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple from Monday morning. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami (C). (File photo)

The timings of Gurbani telecast will be 3.30am till 8.30 am, 12.30pm till 2.30pm, and 6.30pm till 8.30pm on the channel which will be available on YouTube and Facebook page.

Speaking at the launch of the channel at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall on the Golden Temple complex, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the PTC, a private channel, has been authorised to continue telecast of Gurbani on satellite channel as per sangat’s demand. “The SGPC had appealed to the management of PTC in this regard and it has agreed. Besides, the monthly expenses of ₹12 lakh to be paid to a company picked by the SGPC for telecasting Gurbani on its official YouTube and social media platforms will also be borne by the PTC,” he said.

The SGPC’s agreement with GNext Media (PTC channel) expired on Sunday (July 23).

Dhami, however, clarified that PTC will continue the Gurbani telecast till the gurdwara body launches its own satellite channel. “The PTC has not been given telecast rights again. All the rights to telecast Gurbani will remain with the SGPC and no other channel will be able to broadcast it,” Dhami said, adding that the SGPC will soon set up its own satellite channel, the process of which is underway.

The last agreement of live telecast of Gurbai was signed with PTC channel on July 24, 2012, for 11 years. Under the agreement, G-Next Media that runs PTC, was to give ₹1 crore annually (with a 10% annual increase) to the SGPC. A majority shares of the company is said to be held by the Badal family that is at the helm of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which holds majority in the SGPC general house.

On launching of the YouTube/web channel, Dhami also appealed that the sangat should join/subscribe/follow the ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’ YouTube and Facebook channel to connect uninterrupted Gurbani kirtan broadcast from Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple).

Dhami slams Punjab govt for ‘interfering’ in SGPC affairs

Dhami also slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for “interfering” in the SGPC affairs.

The government and the SGPC have been at loggerheads over the live telecast of Gurbani. Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab got the Sikh Gurdwara Amendment Bill, 2023, passed in the assembly to end the “monopoly” of PTC channel and ensuring “free telecast” for all. This move was termed “intolerable interference in Sikh affairs” by the Sikh organisations, including the SGPC.

On June 26, the SGPC general house rejected the Bill, which is yet to get governor Banwarilal Purohit’s nod.

Attacking the Mann government, Dhami said it was hatching conspiracies to weaken the Sikh organisation, “but it does not know that it is the body blessed by the Gurus, which has always given a befitting reply to such moves of the governments”. He said the government should do its work and fulfil the promises made to the people, and the Sikh community knows how to do its job.

