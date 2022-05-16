SGPC, Mann, parties condemn killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan

Chandigarh/New Delhi/Amritsar: The killing of two Sikh businessmen in Pakistan on Sunday drew strong condemnation in India, with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urging the external affairs ministry to raise with the neighbouring country the issue of the safety of minority community members living there.

“We have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in response to a media query. “We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on the continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident,” the statement added.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, said Pakistan must ensure the security and safety of Sikhs living there.

In a statement, its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs. The Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities are a matter of great concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs.” The SGPC chief also demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

The two Sikhs were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.

Taking to Twitter, former Punjab CM said: “I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan.” Condemning the killings, Amarinder Singh said, “I’ve always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note.”

“Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs’ safety issue with @PakPMO,” said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in his tweet.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also condemned the killing. “This is very unfortunate that the Sikhs are being targeted in Pakistan. Such target killings have taken place during the recent past in Peshawar and surrounding area. The Sikhs are living under threat. The Government of Pakistan should get it investigated thoroughly to ascertain which force is behind these target killings of Sikhs”, he said in a statement.

BJP Punjab spokesman Gurdeep Singh Gosha condemned the killings and urged Pakistan government and the provincial government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure safety of Sikh minorities in that country.