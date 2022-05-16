SGPC, Mann, parties condemn killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan
Chandigarh/New Delhi/Amritsar: The killing of two Sikh businessmen in Pakistan on Sunday drew strong condemnation in India, with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urging the external affairs ministry to raise with the neighbouring country the issue of the safety of minority community members living there.
“We have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in response to a media query. “We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on the continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident,” the statement added.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, said Pakistan must ensure the security and safety of Sikhs living there.
In a statement, its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs. The Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities are a matter of great concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs.” The SGPC chief also demanded immediate arrest of the killers.
The two Sikhs were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.
Taking to Twitter, former Punjab CM said: “I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan.” Condemning the killings, Amarinder Singh said, “I’ve always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note.”
“Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs’ safety issue with @PakPMO,” said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in his tweet.
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also condemned the killing. “This is very unfortunate that the Sikhs are being targeted in Pakistan. Such target killings have taken place during the recent past in Peshawar and surrounding area. The Sikhs are living under threat. The Government of Pakistan should get it investigated thoroughly to ascertain which force is behind these target killings of Sikhs”, he said in a statement.
BJP Punjab spokesman Gurdeep Singh Gosha condemned the killings and urged Pakistan government and the provincial government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure safety of Sikh minorities in that country.
-
Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
-
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
-
Centre extends wheat procurement till May 31
Chandigarh/ New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement in Haryana and Punjab has been extended till May 31, a senior food ministry official said on Sunday. Punjab's minister for food and civil supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered the continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis in the state until May 31. Kataruchak said the restrictions on wheat export were likely to result in a dip in prices of wheat in the domestic market.
-
2 Sikh businessmen killed by IS militants in northwest Pak
Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Kanwaljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the police.
-
Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana
A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday. The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.
