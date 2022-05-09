SGPC to cover historic structure at Golden Temple with concrete slab, glass walls

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is going to cover the historic structure at the sacred place which is called Gurdwara Manji Sahib and related to Guru Arjan Dev, with a concrete slab and glass walls for preserving it.

This place, adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Golden Temple complex and outside the Diwan Hall, is situated in what was formerly known as Guru ka Bagh (the Guru’s garden). This was the place where Guru Arjan Dev used to hold the daily diwan (discourse). A marbled platform marks the spot where the Guru used to sit on a manji (cot).

The platform, which is covered with a marble canopy, was raised on the initiative of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Guru Arjan Dev also recited Barah Mah Maajh (a bani related to the description of 12 months according to the lunar system). This fact is written on the platform. It also carries bullet marks left during Operation Bluestar.

In a decision taken by the SGPC, a concrete slab is being built to cover this structure to raise a larger canopy, the walls of which will be made of glass. The “kar sewa” (voluntary service) has been assigned to a “kar sewa” organisation headquartered in Delhi. The “kar sewa” work is in progress and a site has been dug up around this structure.

Golden Temple manager Sulakhan Singh Bhangali said, “Four pillars are being erected around this asthan to cover it with a concrete slab. Glasses will be fitted around it. This is being done for the preservation of this place which also carries relics of Operation Bluestar besides being associated with Guru Sahib”.

Another SGPC source said, “Acidic rain is damaging the colour of the marble surface of this gurdwara. This is also a reason behind the building of a larger canopy keeping the original structure intact to save it from the weather conditions”.

However, some Sikh activists have expressed apprehension that the “SGPC may tamper” with the centuries-old sacred structure under this construction work. A post questioning this task is being shared widely over social media. It has questioned the digging of the place around this structure without any consent of the community. “There was a bagh during Gurus’ period, which is no more now and the historic marks are being eliminated gradually,” it is underlined in this post.

“Kar sewa is necessary but only in need. Panthic assets should not be destroyed on the pretext of kar sewa,” said Baldeep Singh Ramoowalia, a Sikh scholar, commenting on it.

After inviting criticism over it, the SGPC issued a clarification, wherein it was stated that the new structure is being raised just to preserve and safeguard the old structure.

