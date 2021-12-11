SGPC to honour farmer leaders at Golden Temple on Dec 13

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will honour the leaders of farmer unions at the Golden Temple where they will pay obeisance on December 13.

The decision was taken during the SGPC’s executive committee meeting chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami who expressed satisfaction over the success of the year-long agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“The SGPC supported the farmers during the agitation and would continue to stand with them in future also,” said Dhami, while briefing the media.

He said simple langar would be served by the SGPC to commemorate the martyrdom fortnight of the sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru, from December 21 to 30. During this period, sweets will not be made in langar in the gurdwaras, he said.

Dhami said that under construction Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Museum at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib will be completed soon and dedicated to the community.

“Also, a committee has been set up to look after the historic Jahaj Haweli of Diwan Todar Mal. Negotiations would also be held for the disposal of the case pending in the high court about the haweli and steps would be taken to preserve it,” he added.

To pay lawyers’ fees in Davinderpal Bhullar case

The SGPC president said that they have also approved to pay the fees of lawyers contesting the case of terror convict Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.

On Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi meeting Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh demanding authorisation to all channels to telecast gurbani kirtan live from the Golden Temple, he said, “The CM should mind his own business and not interfere in religious matters.”