SGPC to intensify preaching of Sikhism through digital media

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to intensify Dharam Parchar (preaching of Sikh religion) through various digital means on an international level.

The decision was taken during the meeting of SGPC’s Dharam Parchar committee, which was chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

“The committee will carry out programmes to preach Sikh faith through digital media with the aim of taking the religious preaching campaign to an international level, as per the need of the hour,” said Dhami while divulging the decisions taken during the meeting.

He said, “It has also been decided to organise Gurmat camps in cities and villages during summer vacations to impart basic knowledge of gurbani, Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct) and the Gurus’ history to them.”

“Groups of preachers will be sent to all villages of Punjab and with the support of SGPC members, grand religious congregations will be organised in every constituency. Amrit Sanchar will also be organised during these congregations. Students and staff of Sikh Missionary Colleges and other Sikh institutions will organise Gurmat teaching camps,” said the SGPC chief.

2 more members in panel fighting for release of Sikh prisoners

Expanding the joint committee formed by SGPC on the directions of Akal Takht for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different Indian jails, Dhami added two more members. As per the information released from SGPC office, two members including Bhupinder Singh Minhas, president, gurdwara Board, Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, and Avtar Singh Hit, president of Takht Patna Sahib Management Board, have been added to the joint committee.

Dhami also took strict note of disrespect of gutka (handy book of gurbani) in Bathinda. He said he has asked the SGPC’s area member Bibi Joginder Kaur and manager of gurdwara Haji Rattan, Bathinda, to lodge a police complaint in this regard.