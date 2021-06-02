SGPC will display bullet-hit saroop of Guru Granth Sahib

In a first, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday decided to display the bullet-hit holy saroop of Guru Granth Sahib that was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple during Operation Bluestar, for darshan at Akal Takht from June 3 to 5 in the run-up to the anniversary of the army action on June 6, 1984.

Announcing the decision taken during the SGPC executive committee meeting in Amritsar, its chief Bibi Jagir Kaur told reporters: “The army action at the holiest Sikh shrine left deep wounds on the community’s psyche. It was a kind of genocide. They did not even spare Guru Granth Sahib, followed as the Guru by the community and injured the saroops. Though a very late decision, we will place this holy saroop for darshan.”

Also read: ‘Inherent biases a challenge’: Advocacy group on Sikh man’s forced beard shaving

“For the next three days, the saroop will be placed inside Shaheedi Asthan of Baba Gurbaksh Singh behind Akal Takht,” she said. “We have gold-plated layers that were removed from Golden Temple during renovation. They have bullet marks, too. We have preserved the bullet marks on buildings in Sri Darbar Sahib complex,” she said, turning emotional.

In reply to a query, she said the gallery of portraits being established in memory of those killed by the army during the action will be completed in a month. Work on the gallery has been on for four years and the kar sewa (voluntary service) is being carried out by Damdami Taksal, the Sikh seminary.