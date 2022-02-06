Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC writes to British High Commissioner over Priti Patel’s remarks against Sikhs
chandigarh news

SGPC writes to British High Commissioner over Priti Patel’s remarks against Sikhs

SGPC on Saturday wrote a letter to British High Commissioner Alex Ellis over the remarks made by United Kingdom (UK) home secretary Priti Patel against the Sikhs
In the letter to the British High Commissioner, the SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami raised an objection to the statement of UK home secretary Priti Patel. He said the Sikh organisations in the UK had brought the issue to the notice of the SGPC. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday wrote a letter to British High Commissioner Alex Ellis over the remarks made by United Kingdom (UK) home secretary Priti Patel against the Sikhs.

“Priti Patel in her address to the Heritage Foundation at the Washington DC on November 19, 2021, had made a statement against the Sikhs, which came to light now. In her statement, Patel claimed that Sikh separatist extremism has also caused considerable tensions in recent years,” says a spokesperson of the SGPC in a release.

In the letter, the SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami raised an objection to the statement of Patel. He said the Sikh organisations in the UK had brought the issue to the notice of the SGPC.

“The statement by Patel is tarnishing the image of the Sikh community. The Sikhs in the UK have a long history of integrating and contributing positively to the UK. Sikhs all over the world have achieved high positions in different countries due to their hard work but the propaganda being spread by leaders like Patel is motivated to tarnish the image of the Sikh community,” said Dhami.

“We are deeply concerned that the baseless unfounded rhetoric by senior politicians may lead to hate crime against Sikhs around the world. Patel made baseless claims against the Sikhs by committing acts that are hurting the sentiments of the community. She should apologise for the statement made against the Sikh community and withdraw her unsubstantiated statement,” said the SGPC president.

