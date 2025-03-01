Shahpur Kandi: Tender process for lifting riverbed material comes under cloud

Allotment of a tender for lifting riverbed material (RBM) extracted from the Ravi at Shahpur Kandi in Pathankot district has come under cloud. The tender in contention was called by the water sources department on September 3, 2024, in the name of the executive engineer of the SPK (Shahpur Kandi) allied works division and DNIT was issued for the lifting and transportation of 3,17,79,900 cubic feet of RBM already extracted from Power House 2.

As per records and agreements, accessed by the HT, one of the firms was allotted tender at an abnormally low rate of ₹5.60 per cubic feet as compared to ₹13.50 per cubic feet price set in the detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT). Officials familiar with the matter have pegged the loss to the state exchequer at ₹25 crore.

One of the companies, who has been allotted the tender at ₹13.60, has written to the principal secretary water resources that they are ready to lift the entire material at the DNIT rate.

“We have already deposited advance payment of ₹2 crore with the department for procuring material apart from submitting the security deposit. Till now, we have submitted ₹7 crore to the state exchequer for buying RBM at ₹13.60. The department recently issued notices to us to submit ₹30 lakh more and our request to adjust it against the advance payments was denied. The entire drama has been hatched to favour a third party,” said the firm’s official who was allotted tender at ₹13.60 per cubic foot on the condition of anonymity.

The firm, in its letter on February 6, 2025, to the principal secretary water resources department Krishan Kumar, offered to buy all the existing material at ₹13.50 per cubic foot (DNIT rate) and said: “If the same material is available to another company at ₹5.60 just a few hundred meters away from our site then who will buy material from us,” the company official added.

Repeated calls and texts to Krishan Kumar for comments remained unanswered.

The DNIT specified a reserved price of ₹13.50 per cubic foot, and bidders were required to bid for the maximum amount payable to the government.

The winning bidder had the liberty to sell the material in the open market, process it through screening and crushing plants, and generate revenue, the DNIT reads.

Two companies, earlier were awarded contracts at the rate of ₹13.60 per cubic foot and ₹18.50 per cubic foot, respectively.

As the first firm, chosen at ₹13.60 got a good response, five companies bid for the second tender for which the base price was fixed at ₹13.50. The lowest bid received was ₹14.07 and the highest bidder at ₹18.50 per cubic foot got the contract for lifting the material. The second firm claims that teh department was non-cooperative in dealing with the routine local issues and hence it also stopped lifting the materials.

However, a third firm was awarded the tender at ₹5.60 per cubic foot raising the hackles of the other two firms.

Chief engineer, water resources at Shahpur Kandi, Sher Singh, said the entire tendering process was done under full transparency and special permission was taken from the ‘competent authority’ to allot tender at ₹5.60 per cubic even though the reserved price in the DNIT was fixed at ₹13.50.

“The special relaxation was taken from the competent authority after the other two firms, who were awarded this work, stopped lifting the material.

“We have issued show-cause notices to these firms and the cases are pending in arbitration and have also cancelled their contracts,” the chief engineer said.

Executive engineer Nitin Sood did not reply to repeated calls and texts.

Sources said few senior officials in the department had expressed reservations about allotting tenders at such a low rate, however, the tender was allotted by taking special noting from another person at the helm of affairs.