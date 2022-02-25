Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shaleen Kabra probing Vaishno Devi stampede probe shifted
chandigarh news

Shaleen Kabra probing Vaishno Devi stampede probe shifted

While status of probe into Vaishno Devi stampede on January 1 remained unclear, LG Manoj Sinha transferred and posted home secretary Shaleen Kabra as financial commissioner, revenue
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening transferred and posted home secretary Shaleen Kabra as financial commissioner, revenue. On January 1, Sinha had marked the Vaishno Devi stampede probe to a three member panel headed by home secretary Kabra. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

While status of the high-level probe into Vaishno Devi stampede on January 1 remained unclear, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening transferred and posted home secretary Shaleen Kabra as financial commissioner, revenue.

On January 1, Sinha had marked the probe to a three member panel headed by home secretary Shaleen Kabra. The panel had to submit its findings within seven days. At least 12 pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured in the stampede.

While the status of the probe remained unclear, the LG’s administration “in the interest of the administration transferred Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS (AGMUT 1990), as financial commissioner (additional chief secretary) home department.”

The order issued by principal secretary to government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi also read, “Shaleen Kabra , IAS (AGMUT 1992) principal secretary to government, home department is transferred and posted as financial commissioner (revenue)”.

The LG’s probe panel was constituted to examine in detail causes/reasons behind the incident, point out lapses, fix the responsibility, and suggest appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs) and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future.

RELATED STORIES

Besides Kabra, it had two other members—Jammu divisional commissioner Dr Raghav Langer and additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

Survivors from Mumbai, Pathankot and Prayagraj, said that they reserve the right to know, whose fault it was that took away 12 precious lives and injured scores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP