Shaleen Kabra probing Vaishno Devi stampede probe shifted

While status of the high-level probe into Vaishno Devi stampede on January 1 remained unclear, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening transferred and posted home secretary Shaleen Kabra as financial commissioner, revenue.

On January 1, Sinha had marked the probe to a three member panel headed by home secretary Shaleen Kabra. The panel had to submit its findings within seven days. At least 12 pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured in the stampede.

While the status of the probe remained unclear, the LG’s administration “in the interest of the administration transferred Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS (AGMUT 1990), as financial commissioner (additional chief secretary) home department.”

The order issued by principal secretary to government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi also read, “Shaleen Kabra , IAS (AGMUT 1992) principal secretary to government, home department is transferred and posted as financial commissioner (revenue)”.

The LG’s probe panel was constituted to examine in detail causes/reasons behind the incident, point out lapses, fix the responsibility, and suggest appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs) and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future.

Besides Kabra, it had two other members—Jammu divisional commissioner Dr Raghav Langer and additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

Survivors from Mumbai, Pathankot and Prayagraj, said that they reserve the right to know, whose fault it was that took away 12 precious lives and injured scores.