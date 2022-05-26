Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shanta Kumar lauds Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for sacking minister for graft
BJP leader Shanta Kumar has lauded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for his “courageous action” of sacking health minister Vijay Singla for graft and sending him to jail.
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Shanta Kumar has lauded Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his “courageous action” of sacking health minister Vijay Singla for graft and sending him to jail.

In a statement issued here, Kumar said that corruption was the biggest enemy of the country. Despite India being a resource-rich country, crores of people live miserable life sans basic facilities due to the corruption deep-rooted in the system.

“Corruption is the greatest sin and eradicating it is work of great patriotism and virtue,” said Kumar, adding that whosoever takes action against corruption deserves appreciation. It takes great courage to act against corrupt people of your own party.

The former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said that Singla was a millionaire with properties worth 6 crore but his greed for wealth had landed him in jail.

‘Paid price for speaking up against corruption’

Calling for a no tolerance for corruption, Kumar said that he has often paid a huge price for speaking up against corruption.

Recalling an incident, Kumar said when the then BJP national president Bangaru Laxman was caught on camera taking a bribe, he had to step down.

“During the national executive meeting of the party after the episode, I said that his act had made the party workers bow their heads in shame and that his resignation was not enough and he should be expelled from the party,” said Shanta.

Kumar said LK Advani was very angry with him for speaking up. However, then Prime Minister Atal Vajpayee praised him with the gesture of his hand.

“I am happy that I never compromised with corruption, though I have paid a big price for that,” Kumar said.

“The Punjab chief minister not only deserves praise for his action but also leaders in all states and from all parties should take inspiration from him and show the courage to uproot corruption,” he said.

Thursday, May 26, 2022
