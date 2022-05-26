Shanta Kumar lauds Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for sacking minister for graft
Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Shanta Kumar has lauded Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his “courageous action” of sacking health minister Vijay Singla for graft and sending him to jail.
In a statement issued here, Kumar said that corruption was the biggest enemy of the country. Despite India being a resource-rich country, crores of people live miserable life sans basic facilities due to the corruption deep-rooted in the system.
“Corruption is the greatest sin and eradicating it is work of great patriotism and virtue,” said Kumar, adding that whosoever takes action against corruption deserves appreciation. It takes great courage to act against corrupt people of your own party.
The former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said that Singla was a millionaire with properties worth ₹6 crore but his greed for wealth had landed him in jail.
‘Paid price for speaking up against corruption’
Calling for a no tolerance for corruption, Kumar said that he has often paid a huge price for speaking up against corruption.
Recalling an incident, Kumar said when the then BJP national president Bangaru Laxman was caught on camera taking a bribe, he had to step down.
“During the national executive meeting of the party after the episode, I said that his act had made the party workers bow their heads in shame and that his resignation was not enough and he should be expelled from the party,” said Shanta.
Kumar said LK Advani was very angry with him for speaking up. However, then Prime Minister Atal Vajpayee praised him with the gesture of his hand.
“I am happy that I never compromised with corruption, though I have paid a big price for that,” Kumar said.
“The Punjab chief minister not only deserves praise for his action but also leaders in all states and from all parties should take inspiration from him and show the courage to uproot corruption,” he said.
-
Karvy Stock Broking CMD booked in cheating case
Mumbai The chairman and managing director of Karvy Stock Broking Limited has been booked for allegedly cheating a 69-year-old Malabar Hill resident to the tune of ₹1.13 crore. Earlier, on January 27, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested C Parthasarathy and CFO of Karvy, G Hari Krishna in a ₹2,000 crore Security Scam. According to the Worli police, the complaint has been lodged by a director of Ratnakar Impex Private Limited, Sunil Bhandari.
-
Prayagraj Mela Authority puts up boat price boards in Sangam area
The tourists coming to Sangam will not have to worry about being charged hefty rates for hiring boats from private boatmen. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has started the work of putting up rate boards at various places around Sangam specifying the charges of the boats for hire. The fare of a boat to travel from Qila Ghat to Sangam has been fixed at ₹60, informed Prayagraj Mela Authority, OSD, Sant Kumar.
-
Industry bodies laud U.P. Budget 2022-23
Several trade and industry bodies lauded the U.P. Budget 2022-23 with chairman, U.P. Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Lalit Khaitan saying the budget was a step towards “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh clearly providing every opportunity required for a sustainable economic momentum and growth. The Indo American Chamber of Commerce congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government on presenting a visionary budget.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna
The state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna. The scheme will be implemented jointly by the Central and state governments, departments of women and child development, health and family welfare, elementary education and the National Health Mission. With the scheme, Himachal shall be able to improve the health parameters of NFHS-5 substantially in a time-bound manner.
-
Despite arrest of Kharwar gang members, Prayagraj police still on alert
Even after the arrest of members of Bihar-based Kharwar gang for their involvement in the recent multiple murders in Prayagraj, the district police are keeping strict vigil at deserted spots, especially around railway stations in trans-Ganga area, to prevent repeat of such crimes, a top police official said.
