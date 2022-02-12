Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Shepherd booked for raping 17-year-old friend in Dera Bassi

The shepherd offered to show his friend his herd of sheep and lambs, but took her to a forest and raped her
The accused also threatened the girl against revealing the incident to anyone or he will kill her family members, said Dera Bassi police. (HT FIle)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police are on the lookout for a shepherd for raping his 17-year-old friend in Dera Bassi.

Investigating officer Parveen Kaur said the accused had been identified as Guri, a resident of Banur.

In her statement to the police, the teenaged girl said her mother ran a tea stall in Dera Bassi. Around two months back, Guri visited the stall and became friends with her, and would visit her often for conversations.

Recently, he offered to show her his herd of sheep and lambs. She agreed to accompany him, but he took her to a forest and raped her. He also threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone or he will kill her family members.

Disturbed due to the sexual assault, the girl fell sick. On being coaxed by her parents, she narrated the incident to her family members, who approached the police.

A medical examination was conducted and rape was confirmed, following which Guri was booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

