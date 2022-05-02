Shimla: 93 girls rescued as fire breaks out in forest near orphanage
As many as 93 girls were rescued after the fire from a nearby forest spread and surrounded the building of a government-run orphanage in the capitals town’s peripheral Tuttikandi locality.
“When we saw the fire spreading rapidly, we immediately called for help, but the fire tenders got delayed. Locals and those present inside the building helped us in the evacuation. Safety of the children was the primary concern,” said Narmada Sharma, superintendent at the orphanage.
Of the 93 children, 20 were below six-years-old. “The staff quickly removed the gas cylinder from the kitchen as there was danger that it may burst,” she said.
The firefighters reached the spot and immediately called for ambulances to shift the children. Those below the age of six have been shifted to a women’s working hostel in the United Service Club close to Mall Road while the others were shifted to a government-run orphanage in Mashobra.
“The children have been shifted out of the ashram and the firefighters had brought the fire under control. I rained in the evening which helped them to douse it, “ said sub-divisional magistrate of Shimla Manjeet Sharma. There were more than 50 firemen pressed into service to bring the forest fire under control.
A forest fire also broke out near the Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla and was brought under control. Thick smoke engulfed Shimla town in the afternoon but intermittent shower spells cleared the air in the evening.
Himachal: BJP ups theante after AAP leader’spro-Khalistan tweets resurface
The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi's old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media. The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.
‘Respiratory and cardiac ailments on the rise among youths’
Deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters, said Dr BP Singh at the 'Cardio Respicon Update-2022', a conference on respiratory illness held on Sunday. Head of Midland Hospital, Dr Singh said there has been increase in number of patients with respiratory illness. Such cases were less during Covid pandemic and they are again on the rise as patients are ignoring basic principles of keeping safe from such illness, he added.
Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction
The Government Railway Police arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said. SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE. The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.
Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar
Amritsar : The Border Security Force on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar. Troops were deployed on the Kissan security duty, while working ahead of Border Security Fence, when they noticed some suspicious activity of a farmer namely Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village in the area of Amritsar sector.
3 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested from Bathinda
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda. The arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, Himmatveer Singh and Balkaran, alias Vicky. The state government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban to intensify action against the gangsters. “With the arrest of these accused, a crime has been averted,” he said.
