Shimla: 93 girls rescued as fire breaks out in forest near orphanage

As many as 93 girls were rescued after the fire from a nearby forest spread and surrounded the building of a government-run orphanage in the capitals town’s peripheral Tuttikandi locality.

“When we saw the fire spreading rapidly, we immediately called for help, but the fire tenders got delayed. Locals and those present inside the building helped us in the evacuation. Safety of the children was the primary concern,” said Narmada Sharma, superintendent at the orphanage.

Of the 93 children, 20 were below six-years-old. “The staff quickly removed the gas cylinder from the kitchen as there was danger that it may burst,” she said.

The firefighters reached the spot and immediately called for ambulances to shift the children. Those below the age of six have been shifted to a women’s working hostel in the United Service Club close to Mall Road while the others were shifted to a government-run orphanage in Mashobra.

“The children have been shifted out of the ashram and the firefighters had brought the fire under control. I rained in the evening which helped them to douse it, “ said sub-divisional magistrate of Shimla Manjeet Sharma. There were more than 50 firemen pressed into service to bring the forest fire under control.

A forest fire also broke out near the Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla and was brought under control. Thick smoke engulfed Shimla town in the afternoon but intermittent shower spells cleared the air in the evening.