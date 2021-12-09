Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shimla: Himachal governor flags off cycle rally for voter awareness
chandigarh news

Shimla: Himachal governor flags off cycle rally for voter awareness

The cycle rally, aimed at creating voter awareness among the general public, was flagged off by Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar from the historic Ridge in Shimla
Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flags off a cycle rally organised by the state election department in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh from the Ridge, Shimla, on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The state election department in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh organised a voter awareness cycling rally on Wednesday.

The rally, aimed at creating awareness among the general public, especially youths and girls of 18-19 years, was flagged off by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar from the historic Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday.

Boys and girls competed in the rally in three categories – U-16 (junior), U-23 (youth) and above-23 (elite). Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that special revision of photo electors -2022 was underway in the state these days.

He said that every resident of Himachal Pradesh who has attained the age of 18 years or more as on January 1, 2022, should get his name enrolled in electoral rolls.

He said the state election department was making special efforts for the registration of voters and in this regard, a cycle rally has been organised. He urged the youth to make themselves aware about the voter lists and also make their family and the people around them aware. He added that if their name was not included in the voter list then they should ensure to register it online or through their booth label officers.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Mohit Sood, secretary, Himachal Cycle Association, welcomed the governor.

Chief electoral officer C Paulrasu, secretary to the governor Priyatu Mandal, deputy commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP