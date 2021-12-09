Shimla: Himachal governor flags off cycle rally for voter awareness

The state election department in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh organised a voter awareness cycling rally on Wednesday.

The rally, aimed at creating awareness among the general public, especially youths and girls of 18-19 years, was flagged off by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar from the historic Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday.

Boys and girls competed in the rally in three categories – U-16 (junior), U-23 (youth) and above-23 (elite). Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that special revision of photo electors -2022 was underway in the state these days.

He said that every resident of Himachal Pradesh who has attained the age of 18 years or more as on January 1, 2022, should get his name enrolled in electoral rolls.

He said the state election department was making special efforts for the registration of voters and in this regard, a cycle rally has been organised. He urged the youth to make themselves aware about the voter lists and also make their family and the people around them aware. He added that if their name was not included in the voter list then they should ensure to register it online or through their booth label officers.

Earlier, Mohit Sood, secretary, Himachal Cycle Association, welcomed the governor.

Chief electoral officer C Paulrasu, secretary to the governor Priyatu Mandal, deputy commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, were present on the occasion.