Shimla: Jai Ram Thakur gives call to save Himalayan glaciers

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday stressed the need to think of the impact of climate-related risks and vulnerabilities for the next generations while giving a call to save Himalayan glaciers.

He was presiding over the inaugural session of a two-day climate conference being organised by the state department of environment, science and technology in association with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ).

Titled ‘Secure Himalaya - Safe India”: Reducing climate change-induced risks and vulnerabilities due to glacial lake outburst floods in Himalayas (GLOF)’, the conference discussed climate risks, community preparedness, the role of financial institutions and climate change action plan in the region to reduce climate-induced risks.

Jai Ram said that as the human race progresses, it tends to exploit more from nature and that is quite concerning.

“Glaciers are an integral part of our ecosystem and are under threat. We should be prepared to protect them else we will be putting our present and future generations at great risk. It will require a behavioural change from each one of us to bring about any shift in saving our fragile ecosystem,” he said.

The chief minister said the state was focusing on strengthening irrigation facilities, increasing agricultural production, improving socio-economic conditions of the people, ensuring economic security and rural infrastructure besides taking various measures to ensure sustainable development and environment protection.

He also virtually laid the foundation stone of Digital Climate Change Reference Centre, issued guidelines for knowledge network on CC and DRR and launched state action plan Part-II on climate change and CAFRI programme.

In his address, German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said climate change cannot be ignored anymore and collective efforts were needed to deal with the problem.

Director, Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk said the future will see many unprecedented calamities if any action is not taken now.