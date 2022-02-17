Shimla MC elections: Congress devise strategy to regain power

Five days after district administration proposed an increase in the number of wards under the Shimla municipal corporation, the Congress top brass huddled in Chandigarh on Wednesday to devise a strategy to regain its lost bastion.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal affairs, Rajiv Shukla, chaired the meeting. AICC secretaries Sanjay Dutt and Tejinder Pal Bittu; PCC chief Kuldeep Rathore, Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri and legislators Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mohan Lal Brakta, Nanda Lal, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya were among the prominent leaders who attended the meeting.

Former mayors Jaini Premi, Adarsh Sood and Sohan Lal; Congress chief spokesman Naresh Chauhan and former deputy mayor Harish Janartha also attended and heads of the party’s frontal organisation were also present. Shukla sought feedback on the preparations for the MC elections scheduled for the end of April and exhorted the party leaders to unite.

Shukla said that the MC elections in the state capital will be seen as a precursor to assembly elections. Congress won the by-polls to three assembly segments and one Parliamentary segment and needs to continue with its victory march, he said. He added that the state leaders should field energetic, hardworking faces with good public rapport.

“Party officer bearers and workers must perform their election duties with a sense of responsibility and dedication,” said Shukla, while emphasising on the need to select candidates based on merit.

On this occasion, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the state Congress is fully prepared for the civic body polls. He said that the Congress’ membership drive is also in progress in the state. “There is a huge enthusiasm among the people to become a member of the party,” said Rathore, adding that the drive will be complete by March 31.

Rathore said that since assembly elections are also scheduled for the end of this year, there is a need to chalk out a comprehensive strategy.

“The people have seen the anti-people face of BJP and will throw the arrogant and insensitive government out of power in the next elections,” he said.. .

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Shimla MC elections should not be taken lightly after the party’s resounding victory in four by-elections in the state. He said that the party workers will have to be organised and stay united to maintain the same enthusiasm.

The district administration has proposed to increase the number of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) to 41 from the existing 34 wards.

Congress had ruled the MC for more than 25 years. Communist Party of India(Marxist) scripted history in 2012 as it won the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. In the 2017 municipal elections, BJP won 19 seats and the Congress 12. BJP managed the support of two independents to form the municipal corporation.

BJP will win with huge majority: Bharadwaj

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that the BJP-ruled Shimla municipal corporation and the party’s councillors have worked for the welfare of the people of the town for the last five years and they will win a thumping majority in the upcoming civic body polls.

While addressing a meeting at the party headquarters, he said that BJP is a worker-based party, whereas the others are involved in dynasty politics.

He added that the meeting is focused on strengthening the organisation and work being done by the party at booth level and among youth and women.

Bhardwaj said the current state government has brought a development plan for Shimla for the first time in 40 years, which would be helpful in planning resource utilisation in the fast-expanding urban area of the state capital.

State secretary Kusum Sadret, co-media in-charge Karan Nanda, block general secretary Sushil Chauhan and Gagan Lakhanpal were present in the meeting.

