Shimla police arrest Gujarat fruit trader for duping commission agent of 35 lakh

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Shimla police has arrested a Gujarat man who duped a commission agent at Bhattakufer fruit market of ₹35 lakh.

The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Imran Solanki, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DSP, headquarters, Kamal Kishore Verma said Rajesh, a commission agent at Bhattakufar fruit market, had sent a consignment of apple to Imran Bhai Solanki Fruit Company, a fruit trading company based in Rajkot. The deal was finalized at ₹ 50 lakh. The buyer paid ₹15 lakh to the commission agent but kept on delaying the remaining payment of ₹35 lakh on one pretext or the other. The bank cheques he had given to the agent bounced.

After the agent did not get the payment after over a year-an-a-half, he filed the complaint with the police.

The police are also scrutinising the documents related to apple purchases. A local court has sent the accused to police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Business worth crores runs on credit

The apple business in the fruit markets is carried out on credit. Orchardists sell the produce to traders through commission agents. The buyers make the payment for procured apples to the commission agent who then pays the fruit growers after deducting their commission. However, in the process, the buyers sometimes dupe the commission agents.