Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shimla police arrest Gujarat fruit trader for duping commission agent of 35 lakh
chandigarh news

Shimla police arrest Gujarat fruit trader for duping commission agent of 35 lakh

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Shimla police has arrested a Gujarat man who duped a commission agent at Bhattakufer fruit market of 35 lakh
The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Imran Solanki, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. The SIT of the Shimla police arrested him for duping a commission agent at Bhattakufer fruit market. (Getty Images/ Representational imag)
The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Imran Solanki, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. The SIT of the Shimla police arrested him for duping a commission agent at Bhattakufer fruit market. (Getty Images/ Representational imag)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Shimla police has arrested a Gujarat man who duped a commission agent at Bhattakufer fruit market of 35 lakh.

The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Imran Solanki, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat.

The DSP, headquarters, Kamal Kishore Verma said Rajesh, a commission agent at Bhattakufar fruit market, had sent a consignment of apple to Imran Bhai Solanki Fruit Company, a fruit trading company based in Rajkot. The deal was finalized at 50 lakh. The buyer paid 15 lakh to the commission agent but kept on delaying the remaining payment of 35 lakh on one pretext or the other. The bank cheques he had given to the agent bounced.

After the agent did not get the payment after over a year-an-a-half, he filed the complaint with the police.

The police are also scrutinising the documents related to apple purchases. A local court has sent the accused to police remand.

Business worth crores runs on credit

The apple business in the fruit markets is carried out on credit. Orchardists sell the produce to traders through commission agents. The buyers make the payment for procured apples to the commission agent who then pays the fruit growers after deducting their commission. However, in the process, the buyers sometimes dupe the commission agents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out