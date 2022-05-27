Shimla schools prepone vacation in view of PM Modi’s May 31 rally

Anticipating a huge gathering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Ridge in Shimla on May 31, the district administration has asked schools to prepone their summer vacation to avoid traffic congestion on Tuesday.

Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla followed by the rally to celebrate the BJP-led NDA government’s eight years in office at the Centre.

The event is being seen as the BJP’s bid to galvanise its cadres in the run-up to the Shimla Municipal Corporation next month and the assembly elections this year-end. The MC’s term ends up on June 18. The BJP has asked all its corporators to personally reach out to the people of Shimla for the mega event.

The administration’s decision to prepone the holidays came after some public schools in Shimla decided to proceed with the summer vacation due to the rally. The administration asked the education department to consult managements of other schools so that children don’t face inconvenience while commuting to and from schools. “I have asked the education department to hold consultations with school managements,” said deputy commissioner Aditya Negi.

50,000 expected to attend rally at Ridge

An estimated 50,000 people, including BJP workers and beneficiaries of 17 Centre-sponsored schemes, will attend the rally.

“We have set a target of 50,000 attendees at the Ridge. Besides, LED screens will be put up at important places such as the Mall Road, Ladies Park for the live telecast of the PM’s speech,” said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap.

Modi will also hold a roadshow from the Central Telegraph Office to Rani Jhansi Park on Mall Road.

Before addressing the rally, he will interact virtually with 17 lakh beneficiaries of centrally sponsored flagship schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Antyodaya scheme.

Trilok Jamwal, the BJP state general secretary and political adviser to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, reviewed the preparations at the Ridge. “It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completing eight years at the Centre. Himachal is the second home of our PM,” he said.

On traffic movement in Shimla, he said there will be three entry points, one for upper Shimla, Solan-Sirmaur and lower Himachal.

