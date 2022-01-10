Shimla sees more snow, supply of essential services hit; MeT predicts bad weather till January 11

After Shimla received heavy snowfall, life came to a standstill with all roads closed for traffic within the city hitting the supplies of daily commodities.

Shimla received 15 cm snow on Saturday and snowfall continued on Sunday as well. Life in the upper Shimla region has also come to a standstill.

The Shimla police have issued an advisory to the commuters due to the continuous snowfall. “Snowfall is continuously occurring in Shimla city and upper areas. Roads to the upper Shimla and are completely blocked and the roads in the town are also slippery,” said Shimla SP Monika Bhutungru.

She said snow was being removed from the above roads by the National Highways Authority, public works department and municipal corporation.

“Shimla police request people to postpone the journey on blocked routes or take a safer alternate route in case of extreme need,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, snowfall continued and rains continued in other parts of the state for the sixth consecutive day.

Bara-Bhangal, the remotest village in Kangra district got 4-ft of snow, Triund 2-ft, Baragran 4-ft, and Rajgundha 3-ft.

Kinnaur’s Kalpa experienced 5 inches of snow, Nako 3 inches and Rakchham and Sangla 6 inches while south portal of the Atal Tunnel in Kullu got 10 inches of snow, Gulaba 5 inches, Jalori Pass 6 inches, Solang 7 inches and the Rohtang Pass over 1 feet.

Koksar in Lalahul-Spiti got 7 inches of snow, Sissu 6 inches and Keylong 2 inches. Barot in Mandi got 4 inches of snow, Prashar Lake and Kamru Nag 6 inches each and Shikari 7 inches. Chanshal in Shimla got 8 inches of snow, Dodra-Kwar 3 inches, Fagu 3 inches, Khirki 6 inches, Kufri 3 inches and Narkanda 5 inches. The tribal Bharmour town in Chamba got 1-ft snow, Dalhousie 1.3-ft, Pangi 4 inches, Salooni 6 inches and Tissa 7 inches.

Chamba was the wettest place with 49 mm of rain followed by Dharamshala (43.7mm) Kangra (43.6mm), Nahan (43.8mm), Nahan (42.4mm), Una (42mm) and Bilaspur (38.5mm).

With night temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, Keylong was the coldest place in the state. Kufri recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees C while Kalpa shivered at minus 2.4 degrees C, Dalhousie minus 2 degrees, Shimla minus 0.2 degrees and Manali 0 degrees C.

Dharamshala saw a low of 4.2 degrees C and Palampur 4.5 degrees C.

The MeT department has forecast bad weather till January 11. Skies are likely to clear from January 12 onwards.