Shimla: Teachers are builders of nation, says Jai Ram Thakur

The education system should be such in which the future generations could be inspired to move forward with their culture, civilisation and values of life, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was addressing a function organised by Akhil Bhartiya Shikshak Mahasangh at Kufri, near Shimla. The CM said the teachers were the builders of the nation and the guides of society.

“They help shape the character of their students, who then play a leading role in nation-building by becoming ideal citizens,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was progressing continuously in the direction of regaining its status of “Vishwa Guru” by cherishing its cultural values and sacraments.

He said that under the current regime in Himachal may effective steps have been taken in the direction of providing quality education to the students from elementary education to university level.

The chief minister said innovative efforts made in the field of education in Himachal Pradesh have been appreciated at the national level.

The state government has started many ambitious schemes to enhance the quality of education in the state and today Himachal Pradesh was one of the most developed states in the field of education, he claimed.

On this occasion, the chief minister and spiritual leader Gyananand Maharaj jointly honoured professor Kapil Kapoor, Dr Badri Prasad Pancholi and Renu Dandekar with the Shiksha Bhushan Award.

Earlier, the chief minister also visited the exhibition put up by various departments based on the developmental schemes and programmes of the state government. National president of Rashtriya Shiksha Mahasangh Professor JP Singhal, national organisation secretary Mahender Kapoor, secretary Pawan Mishra, state president Pawan Kumar, senior vice-president Mamraj Pundir and general secretary Vinod Sood were among those present on the occasion.

