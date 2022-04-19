Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul

Border Road Organisation to start work on world’s highest highway tunnel at Shinku La soon; DG reviews preparations
The Border Road Organisation will start building the world’s highest highway tunnel under the Shinku La (Pass) soon. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

With work on building the world’s highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation (BRO), a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force (BRTF) at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.

BRO director general Rajeev Chaudhary visited the region to reassess the preparation for digging the tunnel at Shinku La, which connects the Zanskar valley of Ladakh to Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh. “We have requested the BRO to set up its BRTF office at Jispa so that it brings job opportunities to local residents,” Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said.

The team of BRO engineers has also shifted from Rohtang Pass to Shinku La. The chief engineer of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang will oversee both the construction of Shinku La tunnel and the roads connecting its two portals.

“There will be two tubes for to and fro traffic in the tunnel,” BRO DG Choudhary said, adding work on the tunnel will start soon and it will be ready in three years.

The tunnel will help in quick mobilisation of troops to the border with China in Ladakh. Due to the construction of a 4.2-km tunnel under this pass, the distance of Kargil from Manali will be reduced by 60 km from 355 to 295 km. It is an alternative to the Manali-Leh-Kargil route.

Chaudhary said the tunnel will bring people of Lahaul and Zanskar closer and open doors to tourism in these areas.

Since the construction of the Atal Tunnel, there has been a 622% increase in the number of tourists visiting Lahaul. More than nine lakh tourists visit Lahaul in a year.

The Shinku La Pass was restored for traffic by the BRO only two months ago after the snow-clearing operation. Choudhary flagged off vehicles coming from Zanskar on Saturday. The pass is open for tourist vehicles after the BRO restored the route in record time this year. Earlier, it used to open in June.

