Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora claims his security trimmed day after he got threat calls

A day after claiming to have received threat calls from Pakistani numbers, Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora alleged that the Punjab government has trimmed his security by half, instead of beefing it up.

Arora, who is the vice-president of Shiv Sena’s Punjab unit, said he had four security personnel in his detail, but now, he is left with just two.

Stating that the Punjab government is not serious about the security of Hindu leaders, he said he had filed a complaint at the Division Number 7 police station, but no FIR has been registered so far.

Past attacks on Arora

Arora had survived a terrorist attack in 2016. On February 3, 2016, when he had stopped near a roadside stall, some assailants had opened fire at him. A bullet had brushed past his neck, leaving him injured. Four months later, police had arrested him, along with his gunman, on charges of “faking the attack” to increase his security.

Later in 2018, police busted a terror module, wherein one of the accused confessed to involvement in the attack on Arora.

In February 2020, unidentified assailants had opened fire at the Shiv Sena leader’s SUV parked outside the office of one of his friends in Sector 39, Chandigarh road. At the time of the incident, he was sitting in the office with other leaders of the party.

‘Threatened against recording statement with NIA’

Speaking about the latest calls, which he claims had come from Pakistani numbers, Arora said the callers threatened him against recording his statement with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the case pertaining to targeted killings.

The Shiv Sena leader further said, the callers told him that they would shoot him dead if he dared to record his statements.

“I have sent my complaint to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and director general of police Siddharth Chattopathay,” he said.