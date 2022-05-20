SHO among four shot at in Yamunanagar village, accused held

Station in-charge of Chappar police station sub-inspector Jagdish Chander, assistant sub-inspector Ram Kumar and two locals were injured after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Yamunanagar’s Kalapur village on Thursday.

Alleged shooter Parwinder Singh was nabbed at the crime spot and is being questioned, said superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal.

The incident took place when a police team reached the village on information that Singh has reportedly fired at his brother Rajinder Singh over some land-related dispute.

At least eight cops, including an emergency response vehicle (ERV) Dial 112, reached the village first, Goyal added.

“Singh was threatening to fire at the cops and other villagers. Meanwhile, Jagdish realised that the man was furious and might actually kill someone. When the SHO stepped forward, he fired shots in the air,” the SP said.

“However, Jagdish and the ASI managed to get hold of him while he continued firing. In the mayhem, the SHO received two bullet injuries on his leg and the ASI was shot at once on the leg,” he added.

Goyal said the cops showed bravery and saved many lives while on duty. All four injured, including a woman family member, were taken to Gaba hospital for treatment and the cops were admitted.

A case will be lodged after medical reports are received, police said.

This is the second such crime in the last two weeks when a policeman was shot in Yamunanagar. On May 6, sub-inspector Satish Kumar, attached with Radaur police station, was also injured after a suspect, whom he was following, fired at him. He was operated upon and got discharged from the hospital recently.

Opposition parties criticised the district administration for the rising crime. A Congress delegation, led by Radaur MLA Bishan Lal Saini, met deputy commissioner Parth Gupta on Thursday to register their dissent.

The MLA has reportedly warned of a large-scale protest if the accused in the recent crimes, including Tuesday’s murder, are not traced within 10 days.