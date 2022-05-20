SHO among four shot at in Yamunanagar village, accused held
Station in-charge of Chappar police station sub-inspector Jagdish Chander, assistant sub-inspector Ram Kumar and two locals were injured after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Yamunanagar’s Kalapur village on Thursday.
Alleged shooter Parwinder Singh was nabbed at the crime spot and is being questioned, said superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal.
The incident took place when a police team reached the village on information that Singh has reportedly fired at his brother Rajinder Singh over some land-related dispute.
At least eight cops, including an emergency response vehicle (ERV) Dial 112, reached the village first, Goyal added.
“Singh was threatening to fire at the cops and other villagers. Meanwhile, Jagdish realised that the man was furious and might actually kill someone. When the SHO stepped forward, he fired shots in the air,” the SP said.
“However, Jagdish and the ASI managed to get hold of him while he continued firing. In the mayhem, the SHO received two bullet injuries on his leg and the ASI was shot at once on the leg,” he added.
Goyal said the cops showed bravery and saved many lives while on duty. All four injured, including a woman family member, were taken to Gaba hospital for treatment and the cops were admitted.
A case will be lodged after medical reports are received, police said.
This is the second such crime in the last two weeks when a policeman was shot in Yamunanagar. On May 6, sub-inspector Satish Kumar, attached with Radaur police station, was also injured after a suspect, whom he was following, fired at him. He was operated upon and got discharged from the hospital recently.
Opposition parties criticised the district administration for the rising crime. A Congress delegation, led by Radaur MLA Bishan Lal Saini, met deputy commissioner Parth Gupta on Thursday to register their dissent.
The MLA has reportedly warned of a large-scale protest if the accused in the recent crimes, including Tuesday’s murder, are not traced within 10 days.
-
CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Chandigarh/Delhi : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state. The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government.
-
Naib tehsildar competitive exam in Punjab on May 22; PPSC issues advisory
The competitive examination for the posts of naib tehsildar will be conducted on May 22, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission on Thursday. In a statement, Secretary (Examinations) PPSC Dr. Karamjit Singh said the exam would be conducted from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM and the candidates should reach the exam centre well before the commencement of the exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that.
-
Jakhar started working for BJP long before joining it: Warring
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was not unexpected as he was playing in its hands for a long time. “Jakhar started working for the BJP much before, while still being in the Congress and today's joining was just a formality,” Warring said in a statement.
-
Three liquor contractors injured in Jind
Three liquor contractors were injured after one of them allegedly fired at the other two and in retaliation, the duo attacked Vijender with a sharp-edged weapon at Jind's Gulkani village on Thursday. The trio were rushed to Jind civil hospital from where doctors referred them to Rohtak's Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Jind sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said earlier, Vijender and Sunil Kumar were partners and were running liquor vend.
-
Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023
Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
