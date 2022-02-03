Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SHO arrested for taking bribe in Kaithal

A team of state vigilance bureau has arrested Cheeka police station in-charge in Kaithal for allegedly accepting bribe
Kaithal inspector (vigilance) Suresh Saini said the bureau got complaint from former councillor Chand Ram, who alleged that the SHO had demanded 5,000 bribe from him in a case registered against him. (iStock)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A team of state vigilance bureau has arrested Cheeka police station in-charge in Kaithal for allegedly accepting bribe.

A high drama was witnessed at the police station after a vigilance bureau team from Ambala reached to arrest SHO Jaiveer Sharma. Locals gathered in support of the SHO and held protests opposing the arrest.

But the team took him inside a room and interrogated him for around four hours. Later, DIG vigilance bureau Ashok Kumar reached to pacify the residents.

Kaithal SP Lokender Singh reached the police station and tried to pacify the protesters. And the SHO was arrested.

Kaithal inspector (vigilance) Suresh Saini said the bureau got complaint from former councillor Chand Ram, who alleged that the SHO had demanded 5,000 bribe from him in a case registered against him.

