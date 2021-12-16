SHO booked for murder as woman ‘drug peddler’ dies in custody

The station house officer (SHO) of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Sadar police station sub-inspector (SI) Avtar Singh and three unidentified people have been booked for murder after a 40-year-old woman, alleged to be a drug peddler, died in police custody on Tuesday.

The victim, Jasvir Kaur of Danewal village in Hoshiarpur district, was reportedly facing more than five drug cases. After Jasvir’s death, her relatives and co-villagers staged a protest against the police.

As per the FIR, Parveen Kaur, the sister-in-law of the deceased, said Jasvir was picked by SI Avtar Singh and three others, including a woman, from her house in Danewal village of Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday morning. She was later declared brought dead at a hospital.

A senior police official privy to the development said the accused SI went to investigate the drug case to Danewal village even as it was not within his jurisdiction. Jasvir allegedly consumed some narcotics she possessed when police picked her. Police took her to a hospital where she was handed over to her family. A police official said it is a matter of investigation whether she died due of drug overdose or any other reason. On the unidentified accused, the police official said they will be identified once Avtar Singh is arrested.

Investigating officer, inspector Harkirat Singh said investigation is underway and refused to comment further on the matter.

The accused SI is already facing a disproportionate assets case probe by the Punjab vigilance bureau Hoshiarpur SSP Kulwant Singh Heer said he was on leave for two days and was not aware of the matter.