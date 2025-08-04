Shooting stone kills one in Shimla

One person was killed and two others were injured after a boulder hit the car they were travelling near Dhami in Shimla district on Sunday. One person was killed and two others were injured after a boulder hit the car they were travelling near Dhami in Shimla district on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta)

Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. When the boulder hit the car, one person died on the spot and the deceased has been identified as 37-years-old Lekhraj. The two injured have been referred to IGMC, Shimla.

A massive boulder fell on their car, causing severe damage. The vehicle veered off the road and fell into a gorge. As soon as the accident was reported, local residents and the police rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Tipper driver killed in Mandi

Meanwhile, a public works department’s tipper met with an accident in Balichowki in Mandi district and its driver, identified as Hemraj, was killed while another person (a multi-task worker) sustained injuries. The deceased was clearing and disposing of debris from a blocked road. While dumping the debris, the ground beneath the tipper suddenly caved in, causing the vehicle to fall into the gorge leading to his on the spot death. CM Sukhu expressed grief over the incident.