A 29-year-old readymade garment shop owner was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead inside his Mahindra Scorpio near Pandori village on the Moga-Jalandhar highway on Wednesday afternoon.

While the victim’s family initially alleged a targeted killing by gangsters, police have since termed the death a suicide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the victim’s family initially alleged a targeted killing by gangsters, police have since termed the death a suicide.

The deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh Garry, was located after his family grew concerned when he failed to answer his phone. Using the vehicle’s GPS, employees tracked the SUV to a stationary point and discovered Garry motionless in the driver’s seat. He was rushed to a private hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Garry’s father, Kulwant Singh, saiod that his son had received extortion calls from gangsters in the past and had been assigned a police gunman for security. However, the security personnel was not with Garry at the time of the incident.

Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi has countered the murder narrative, stating that preliminary findings suggest Garry took his own life. “Contrary to initial claims, it was found that the victim used his licensed weapon. The crime scene does not suggest an attack,” the SSP said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the extortion claims, the SSP said while Garry had lodged a complaint in August last year, he had not reported any subsequent threats. “Probe suggests today’s incident has no connection with calls made to him last year,” Gandhi said, adding that the status of Garry’s police security is currently under verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the extortion claims, the SSP said while Garry had lodged a complaint in August last year, he had not reported any subsequent threats. “Probe suggests today’s incident has no connection with calls made to him last year,” Gandhi said, adding that the status of Garry’s police security is currently under verification. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON