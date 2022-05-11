Shortage of teachers: Karnal students take to the roads

Students of a Government Middle School in Karnal’s Manchuri village took out a protest march to the mini secretariat in the scorching heat to protest against shortage of staff and lack of basic facilities on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students, who were in their school uniforms, were carrying water bottles and hand-written posters slamming the government for turning a blind eye to their plight. Many protesters were barefoot, and some were accompanied by their parents.

The students said their school had been upgraded to a middle school three years ago but it had no drinking water facility or toilets. The building had only one room and one teacher attended to 100 students. Villagers accompanying the students said they had taken up the issue before authorities several times, but to no avail.

“We had to take out a protest march as there are no teachers at our school. What is the point of going to school if there are no teachers or classrooms?” a protesting Class 6 student said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On learning of the students’ march, officials of the district education department tried to pacify them. The students, which included girls, had walked around 6km when they were stopped by officials of the education department near Kalahari village.

District elementary education officer (DEEO) Rohtash Verma said two more teachers would be sent to the school on deputation.

Later, an 11-member delegation from the village met the deputy commissioner. “A few basic facilities will be started at the school soon, and two additional teachers have been deputed,” said Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON