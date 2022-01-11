SHOs to be held accountable if a case remains pending for over 10 days: Vij

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Setting tight deadlines for the police to dispose of cases, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday said the station house officers (SHOs) will be held accountable if any case remains pending for more than 10 days
Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

If there is a delay of more than 60 days in any case, the additional director general of police (ADGP) concerned will have to submit a reply along with the records, said Vij while presiding over a meeting of the police brass through video-conferencing.

While giving a timeline regarding the disposal of pending cases, Vij said the government will now fix responsibility and accountability of all officers and employees due to whom there has been a delay in the cases.

Vij set the deadlines to dispose of cases for police personnel from SHOs to ADGP. For example, the DSPs concerned will be held responsible if a case is pending for more than 20 days.

Vij asked the police that challan teams should be deployed at important places to prevent the rapid spread of Covid infection. “No lapse of any kind will be tolerated in implementing the Covid protocol,” Vij said.

Director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), home Rajeev Arora, and ADGP AS Chawla were among others present in the meeting.

