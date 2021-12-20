Show urgency in punishing those behind sacrilege: Sukhbir to Punjab govt

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday said the recurrence of sacrilege incidents points at deep-rooted conspiracy against Sikhism. Sukhbir, who held rallies in Talwandi Sabo and Mansa in support of the party nominees on Sunday, urged the Union and Punjab governments to show a sense of urgency to identify and punish those behind the alleged conspiracy.

He charged the Congress-led Punjab government with its failure in cracking previous incidents of desecration of holy scriptures.

“The Union & state government must demonstrate sincerity and a sense of urgency in their actions to identify, expose and punish those behind the most painful acts of sacrilege against Sikh Panth. There is more politics on their minds than the pursuit of real culprits (sic),” said Sukhbir in a tweet.

In another tweet, Sukhbir wrote: “Those committing these nefarious deeds were emboldened and went scot-free as Congress govt in Punjab wasted nearly 5 yrs in playing dirty politics. The guilty of these acts at Sri Harmandar Sahib & Kapurthala would have escaped if SGPC and the devotees were not vigilant (sic).”

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in a statement termed the Harmandar Sahib sacrilege as “deeply shocking and painful”.

He said that it was unbelievable that such a painful and brazen crime could be committed at the holiest shrine of by an individual. Seeking a probe into the matter, Badal said those behind this should be given exemplary punishment.