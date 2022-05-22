Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala

The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government’s fee regulations.”

The schools have been directed to respond within the week. “If they do not submit their response in the stipulated period, unilateral action will be taken under the provisions of the act,” she said.

Earlier, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had asked private schools not to increase their fee this academic session.