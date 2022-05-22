Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala
The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday.
Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government’s fee regulations.”
The schools have been directed to respond within the week. “If they do not submit their response in the stipulated period, unilateral action will be taken under the provisions of the act,” she said.
Earlier, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had asked private schools not to increase their fee this academic session.
-
After 22 year, Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO finally shifted
The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday inspected three health and wellness centres (HWCs), at Sectors 11, 23 and 33 and found that some of the health care staff were either absent or were violating duties. The secretary also discovered that the HCW in-charge SMO Dr Renu Aggarwal had been working at the same centre for the last 22 years, even though she was promoted from medical officer to SMO.
-
Chandigarh | Cloud cover likely on Sunday, rain gods may smile on city on Monday
The city experienced a temperature dip owing to cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, while Met officials said that similar conditions will continue to prevail on Sunday as well. Because of the cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 42.9C on Friday to 39.5C on Saturday, 1.4C above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 28.2C on Friday to 27.9C on Saturday, 4.6C above normal.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC upholds man’s seven-year jail term for allowing daughter to be sexually abused
The Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the seven-year jail term awarded to a Jalandhar-based man convicted of allowing his daughter to be sexually abused for ₹ 100. The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing against the trial court's order, the accused had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife.
-
Forum of retired V-Cs and directors meets in Chandigarh to discuss region’s development
Retired vice-chancellors and directors of public universities and medical institutions settled in the tricity on Friday held a meeting of their newly-constituted think tank, 'Forum of retired vice-chancellors and directors', on the development of the north-western India. The forum added that public institutions, particularly in education, agriculture and health, have played a pivotal role in economic and social development and suggested greater state patronage by allocating handsome funds on priority.
-
Chandigarh administrator inspects Hallomajra school after reports of inadequacies
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the Government High School in Hallomajra with UT adviser Dharam Pal and education department officials after reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat. Purohit discussed making a new school in Hallomajra and asked for Class 9 and 10 students to be sent to the government school in Makhan Majra in the meantime.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics