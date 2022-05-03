Showers on the cards today in J&K

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains.

The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days.

Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department, said that Jammu’s mercury on Sunday settled at 40.4°C, while it was 40.2°C in Kathua and 36.6°C in Katra.

“The heat wave will likely continue on Monday. However, it will abate from Tuesday onwards due to passage of a Western Disturbance,” he said.

He said that the western disturbance will cause intermittent, scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” Lotus said.

This year, 80% less precipitation than normal was recorded during the spring and winter in J&K with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees above normal in March and April.

The deficiency was due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. The cities of Jammu and Srinagar were also largely dry this year, though the phenomenon was nothing new. However, there was a major spell of rainfall on April 21 after the heavy snowfall on February 23 bringing momentary respite from dry and hot weather. Since then, light rains were experienced in the region a few times intermittently.

The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal. Summer capital Srinagar on the previous day recorded 29°C while it was 28.5°C in the southern region of Qazigund. The ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed 19.5°C on Sunday while Kupwara observed a highest of 29.3°C.