Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains.
The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days.
Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department, said that Jammu’s mercury on Sunday settled at 40.4°C, while it was 40.2°C in Kathua and 36.6°C in Katra.
“The heat wave will likely continue on Monday. However, it will abate from Tuesday onwards due to passage of a Western Disturbance,” he said.
He said that the western disturbance will cause intermittent, scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” Lotus said.
This year, 80% less precipitation than normal was recorded during the spring and winter in J&K with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees above normal in March and April.
The deficiency was due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. The cities of Jammu and Srinagar were also largely dry this year, though the phenomenon was nothing new. However, there was a major spell of rainfall on April 21 after the heavy snowfall on February 23 bringing momentary respite from dry and hot weather. Since then, light rains were experienced in the region a few times intermittently.
The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal. Summer capital Srinagar on the previous day recorded 29°C while it was 28.5°C in the southern region of Qazigund. The ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed 19.5°C on Sunday while Kupwara observed a highest of 29.3°C.
AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of a claim the saffron party refuted, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta.
PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity's 69th annual convocation. Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia. PU's 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently.
Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; ₹280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn't happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes. Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred ₹280 crore as three months' pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception
Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators. To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present.
7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu
Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver's murder in Kullu district last week. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends.
