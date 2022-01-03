Shown the door by Congress, Devinder Babla joins BJP with councillor wife

Hours after he was expelled by the Congress following his verbal spat with city Congress president Subhash Chawla on Saturday, party’s vice-president Devinder Singh Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Having served the Congress for over three decades, the couple joined the saffron fold in the presence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chandigarh member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood and senior party leader Sanjay Tandon.

With this, BJP’s votes in the MC House, ahead of the mayoral elections, have matched the Aam Aadmi Party’s tally of 14 elected councillors. Apart from BJP’s 13 councillors, MP Kher also has one vote in the House.

Before Harpreet switched sides, the BJP had 12 seats in the House, the Congress eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

In the House of 35 councillors, the majority mark is 18 votes. With the Chandigarh MP’s vote, 19 becomes the majority mark out of total 36 votes.

‘Humiliated several times’

Lashing out at the Congress, Devinder said he had been feeling suffocated in the Congress after being humiliated several times.

“Even during the MC elections, no senior Congress leader came to our aide and we were left on our own. I have joined the BJP without any condition and hope to revamp the city in the next six months,” he said, claiming that the remaining seven Congress councillors will also soon be joining the BJP.

Taking a dig at AAP, Babla said it was a group of frauds, which won the 14 seats by befooling the people of Chandigarh: “Most of their promises before elections were fake.”

Wife likely to be BJP’s mayoral face

As per party sources, the BJP is likely to field Harpreet as its mayoral candidate. She had won the MC election from ward number 10, which was reserved for a woman candidate, with the highest winning margin of 3,103 votes.

While welcoming the couple in the party fold, Kher said they will be given full respect in the party. “Tussi saade wehde aaye, tuhadda welcome (Your arrival at our house is welcome),” she said.

AAP’s Chandigarh convener Prem Garg said, “Ever since the results of MC elections were announced, BJP has been indulging in horse-trading, which they have proved today. This is not good for the democracy. People should boycott such councillors, who are shifting loyalties right after elections as the public mandate should be respected.”

Earlier in the day, Punjab and Chandigarh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary expelled Devinder from the primary membership of the party. Through a press release, Chaudhary stated that Devinder had been expelled following various complaints regarding indecent behaviour and anti-party activities.

More voices of dissent against Chawla

Even as Devinder Singh Babla and wife Harpreet Kaur Babla joined the BJP, more Congress leaders are demanding the resignation of party’s Chandigarh chief Subhash Chawla.

On Sunday, senior party leader Jagjit Singh Kang said it was due to Chawla’s decisions that Congress fared poorly in the MC elections: “He should resign from the party president’s post on moral grounds.”

Justifying the verbal spat between Chawla and Babla on Saturday, he said the latter was right on his part.

Another Congress leader Harmohinder Singh Lucky said they did not get any support from the leadership and after ticket allotment, candidates were left on their own.

“There was a massive flaw in ticket distribution. The stage was set, the Congress was certain to return to power in the municipal corporation, but denying deserving candidates a chance to contest the polls proved to disastrous for the party,” Manoj Lubana, president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, had said earlier.