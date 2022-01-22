Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to conserve environment, beautify tracks

In its endeavour to improve facilities for the visiting pilgrims, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been devoting attention to conserving the environment and ecology and carrying out the greening of the Trikuta Hills and the spaces along the tracks leading to the shrine, said officials on Friday.

In this context, a meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar at Katra to review plantation activities and various fruit plants of seedling origin supplied by the horticulture department of J&K to the shrine board with the aim to explore the possibilities for planting more such plants in the vicinity of shrine forest area in the coming years.

Ram Savak, director, horticulture, Jammu; Brij Vallabh Gupta, chief horticulture officer, Reasi, and Vinay Khajuria, ACF, SMVDSB, attended the meeting.

While taking stock of the fruit plants received from the horticulture department, the CEO was informed that fruit-bearing species are being planted in the Serli forest area of the shrine board, whereas, the CEO proposed to identify species of fruit-bearing plants seedlings to be planted in Bhairon, Sanjichhat, and Natali areas during the winter.

The director, horticulture, assured to provide more such high-yielding seedlings like mango, guava, peach, orange, etc, during the ongoing winter plantation and also assured to provide more high-density seedlings during ensuing summers.

The CEO was also informed about the creation of the mother plant area in Kunia Nursery to be created for fruit-bearing species like mango, litchi (Muzaffarpur), guava, etc, in 2-hectare area in Phase-II of the nursery.

The CEO laid emphasis on planting high-density varieties of plants that gives fruits of good quality and are compatible with the local climatic conditions. He underscored the need for planting fruit-bearing plants to minimise the monkey menace. He asked for carrying out timely execution of the plantation activities during the ensuing months and side by side taking all requisite steps to increase the green cover of the Trikuta Hills.

