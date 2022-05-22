Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Hurriyat’s call
A partial shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar on Saturday on the call of separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the death anniversaries of his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone.
Life was affected in Maisuma, the bastion of JKLF leader Yasin Malik, while many parts of the old city, where Mirwaiz Umar Farooq enjoys a considerable support, also witnessed closed shops and business establishments.
“The shutdown call by Hurriyat had its impact in some pockets of the city. Many areas like Nawhatta, Chatabal and interiors of Karan Nagar were closed,” said a resident of the downtown area not wishing to be identified. Another local said commercial activities were also suspended in Khanyar, Fatah Kadal, Habba Kadal and Bohri Kadal areas.
However, markets in the main commercial hub of the city centre at Lal Chowk were mostly open.
“The city centre, including Residency Road and Regal Chowk markets, was open and traffic movement was also normal. A part of Lal Chowk reopened later in the day,” said Farhan Kitab, president of a retailers’ association.
Hurriyat Conference had called for a ‘bandh’ and said that the situation on ground in Kashmir was getting worse.
Many mainstream political leaders, including CPIM’s MY Tarigami, People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone and PDP’s Naeem Akhtar, also paid tributes to the two leaders.
Four IPS officers reshuffled in HP
Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday reshuffled four Indian Police Services officers. A 2003-batch IPS officer, PD Prasad, has been posted as inspector general of southern range in superannuation of Himanshu Mishra. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, has been posted as the IG CID (intelligence). HP principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda said allied health professionals play an important role and the state government would be soon implementing the same.
Vaishno Devi shrine’s head priest dies at 85
The head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Pandit Amir Chand, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday morning, officials said. Pandit Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago. “The mortal remains of the priest were consigned to flames at Banganga later in the day,” said a police officer.
No one will be allowed to create disturbances in J&K: LG
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT. Sinha administered the 'Anti-Terrorism Pledge' to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day. “I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” he said.
Tourism boom in J&K due to scorching heat, not any better situation here: Azad
Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the current tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the rising temperature in the rest of the country and not because of any improved situation in the UT. Azad made the assertion, reiterating his stand on the Delimitation Commission report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”. He is scheduled to return to Srinagar on Sunday.
Tangdhar infiltrator was carrying drugs: Army
The army on Saturday said that the infiltrator killed on the LoC in Tangdhar was carrying drugs and his accomplice managed to flee towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday.
