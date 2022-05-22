Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Hurriyat’s call

A partial shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar on Saturday on the call of separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the death anniversaries of his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone.

Life was affected in Maisuma, the bastion of JKLF leader Yasin Malik, while many parts of the old city, where Mirwaiz Umar Farooq enjoys a considerable support, also witnessed closed shops and business establishments.

“The shutdown call by Hurriyat had its impact in some pockets of the city. Many areas like Nawhatta, Chatabal and interiors of Karan Nagar were closed,” said a resident of the downtown area not wishing to be identified. Another local said commercial activities were also suspended in Khanyar, Fatah Kadal, Habba Kadal and Bohri Kadal areas.

However, markets in the main commercial hub of the city centre at Lal Chowk were mostly open.

“The city centre, including Residency Road and Regal Chowk markets, was open and traffic movement was also normal. A part of Lal Chowk reopened later in the day,” said Farhan Kitab, president of a retailers’ association.

Hurriyat Conference had called for a ‘bandh’ and said that the situation on ground in Kashmir was getting worse.

Many mainstream political leaders, including CPIM’s MY Tarigami, People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone and PDP’s Naeem Akhtar, also paid tributes to the two leaders.