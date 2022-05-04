SIA files chargesheet against 3 Hizbul terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Doda, including a father-son duo before the special court of the NIA here in Jammu.

The agency in its investigations also unearthed a larger sinister design of Pakistan and the so-called “misguided youth”, who on valid travel documents travel to Pakistan on the pretext of pursuing professional courses but reach terror camps to get arms training and wage ‘jihad’ against India.

The chargesheet was produced against Asif Shabir Naik, a resident of Kashtigarh in Doda, his father Shabir Hussain Naik, alias Khalid Shabir, currently operating from Pakistan, and Safdar Hussain, alias Ehsan of Marmat village in Doda, who too is based in Pakistan.

“The investigation started on November 7, 2021, and conducted over last about six months assumes importance in the context of the government’s strategy to identify J&K residents who are hiding in Pakistan and coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities from across the border,” said an official spokesperson.

Asif Shabir Naik was intercepted at the Srinagar airport while trying to escape to Pakistan on the basis of intelligence inputs that he had been visiting Pakistan posing as a student studying there.

“But he actually had been visiting terrorist and separatist training facilities, suggested the intelligence input,” he said.

“While Asif Shabir Naik was arrested on October 24, 2021, and is in judicial custody, the other two accused, especially the mastermind Shabir Hussain Naik and his associate Safdar Hussain hiding in Pakistan, have been charge-sheeted under Section 299 of CrPC as absconders,” said the spokesperson.

“Painstakingly conducted investigation unearthed a story of a father, who escaped to Pakistan illegally and climbed the ladder of seniority in the Hizbul Mujahideen headed by Syed Salahuddin and came to be the media adviser looking after the propaganda cell of the terror outfit,” he said. The case has been registered at the joint interrogation centre, Jammu.

“The investigation revealed how Pakistani agencies have been brazenly and egregiously misusing not only the travel between the two countries on the basis of valid travel documents but also the Indian students going to Pakistan for higher studies,” he said.

“In this case, HM with the blessings of Pakistani agencies gave a cover of studentship to Asif Shabir Naik but used his stay in Pakistan to meet his father, a senior HM figure and also undergo training in sabotage and subversion. The forensics of the phone devices of Asif showed that he had videographed army installations along the Baramulla-Srinagar road”, he said.

He had also photographed the access road to the airport and security features adjacent to it.

“While the visa on Asif Shabir Naik’s passport showed that he’s a visitor, immigration records indicated he was a student. Interrogation of Asif in the context of digital evidence revealed that Pakistan had arranged his admission to International Islamic University in Islamabad in a mass communication programme as a cover and simultaneously facilitated his internship in the media cell of Hizbul Mujahideen run by his father,” said the spokesperson.

Investigation revealed that Asif had completely concealed that his father was in Pakistan and a senior figure in HM and close to Syed Salahuddin. He had falsely mentioned that he was visiting Pakistan to meet a relative.

“The objective of Asif’s admission as a student in a mass media course in Pakistan is suspected and he was to return to India as a respected journalist and clandestinely get embedded in the system and receive instructions from across in planning, coordinating and executing not only propaganda operations but separatist and even violent terrorist actions. But for the videos on his cell phone the latter part of the adversary agenda would not have surfaced,” he added. Asif Shabir Naik stayed in Pakistan for almost three years along with Shabir Hussian Naik and Safdar Hussain in HM camps.

The spokesperson said that since a major part of the investigation pertains to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and even when it is comprehended that Pakistan authorities would not cooperate in assisting this legally mandated investigation, it was thought prudent and legally warranted to use the tool of a letter rogatory and request the Pakistani court of law through the laid down channel seeking information on the activities of the accused Asif Shabir Naik while in Pakistan.

Similar, letter rogatory have been initiated pertaining to the Shabir Hussain Naik and Safdar Hussain hiding in Pakistan. “Endeavours are being made to get some more evidence and the investigation in this regard shall continue,” he said.

Don’t travel to Pak for medical, dental education, aspirants told

The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing medical/dental education.

According to communiqués issued in this regard by the secretary, NMC, and the secretary, DCI, any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date.

“However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT/screening Test or seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA”, stated the NMC and the DCI.

