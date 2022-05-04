SIA files chargesheet against 3 Hizbul terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Doda, including a father-son duo before the special court of the NIA here in Jammu.
The agency in its investigations also unearthed a larger sinister design of Pakistan and the so-called “misguided youth”, who on valid travel documents travel to Pakistan on the pretext of pursuing professional courses but reach terror camps to get arms training and wage ‘jihad’ against India.
The chargesheet was produced against Asif Shabir Naik, a resident of Kashtigarh in Doda, his father Shabir Hussain Naik, alias Khalid Shabir, currently operating from Pakistan, and Safdar Hussain, alias Ehsan of Marmat village in Doda, who too is based in Pakistan.
“The investigation started on November 7, 2021, and conducted over last about six months assumes importance in the context of the government’s strategy to identify J&K residents who are hiding in Pakistan and coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities from across the border,” said an official spokesperson.
Asif Shabir Naik was intercepted at the Srinagar airport while trying to escape to Pakistan on the basis of intelligence inputs that he had been visiting Pakistan posing as a student studying there.
“But he actually had been visiting terrorist and separatist training facilities, suggested the intelligence input,” he said.
“While Asif Shabir Naik was arrested on October 24, 2021, and is in judicial custody, the other two accused, especially the mastermind Shabir Hussain Naik and his associate Safdar Hussain hiding in Pakistan, have been charge-sheeted under Section 299 of CrPC as absconders,” said the spokesperson.
“Painstakingly conducted investigation unearthed a story of a father, who escaped to Pakistan illegally and climbed the ladder of seniority in the Hizbul Mujahideen headed by Syed Salahuddin and came to be the media adviser looking after the propaganda cell of the terror outfit,” he said. The case has been registered at the joint interrogation centre, Jammu.
“The investigation revealed how Pakistani agencies have been brazenly and egregiously misusing not only the travel between the two countries on the basis of valid travel documents but also the Indian students going to Pakistan for higher studies,” he said.
“In this case, HM with the blessings of Pakistani agencies gave a cover of studentship to Asif Shabir Naik but used his stay in Pakistan to meet his father, a senior HM figure and also undergo training in sabotage and subversion. The forensics of the phone devices of Asif showed that he had videographed army installations along the Baramulla-Srinagar road”, he said.
He had also photographed the access road to the airport and security features adjacent to it.
“While the visa on Asif Shabir Naik’s passport showed that he’s a visitor, immigration records indicated he was a student. Interrogation of Asif in the context of digital evidence revealed that Pakistan had arranged his admission to International Islamic University in Islamabad in a mass communication programme as a cover and simultaneously facilitated his internship in the media cell of Hizbul Mujahideen run by his father,” said the spokesperson.
Investigation revealed that Asif had completely concealed that his father was in Pakistan and a senior figure in HM and close to Syed Salahuddin. He had falsely mentioned that he was visiting Pakistan to meet a relative.
“The objective of Asif’s admission as a student in a mass media course in Pakistan is suspected and he was to return to India as a respected journalist and clandestinely get embedded in the system and receive instructions from across in planning, coordinating and executing not only propaganda operations but separatist and even violent terrorist actions. But for the videos on his cell phone the latter part of the adversary agenda would not have surfaced,” he added. Asif Shabir Naik stayed in Pakistan for almost three years along with Shabir Hussian Naik and Safdar Hussain in HM camps.
The spokesperson said that since a major part of the investigation pertains to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and even when it is comprehended that Pakistan authorities would not cooperate in assisting this legally mandated investigation, it was thought prudent and legally warranted to use the tool of a letter rogatory and request the Pakistani court of law through the laid down channel seeking information on the activities of the accused Asif Shabir Naik while in Pakistan.
Similar, letter rogatory have been initiated pertaining to the Shabir Hussain Naik and Safdar Hussain hiding in Pakistan. “Endeavours are being made to get some more evidence and the investigation in this regard shall continue,” he said.
Don’t travel to Pak for medical, dental education, aspirants told
The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing medical/dental education.
According to communiqués issued in this regard by the secretary, NMC, and the secretary, DCI, any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date.
“However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT/screening Test or seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA”, stated the NMC and the DCI.
-
PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said hCapt Amarinder'sparty and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
-
Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident. The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel. His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents.
-
Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.
-
25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
In April, there has been a positive response for children's vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated. Thane Municipal Corporation is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed. In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group.
-
Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places. Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics