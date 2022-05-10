Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’
chandigarh news

Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’

Sidhu met Mann in the chief minister’s office at Punjab civil secretariat here to discuss a host of issues, including sand mining, liquor and state’s development. The former minister, who has been taking digs at Mann and even called him a “rubber doll” just a fortnight ago, came out of their 50-minute meeting singing his praises
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) played down the meeting.
Published on May 10, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) played down the meeting.

Sidhu met Mann in the chief minister’s office at Punjab civil secretariat here to discuss a host of issues, including sand mining, liquor and state’s development. The former minister, who has been taking digs at Mann and even called him a “rubber doll” just a fortnight ago, came out of their 50-minute meeting singing his praises.

“I did not feel like I met the chief minister. Mann is the same as he was 15 years ago. He is egoless,” the Congress leader said told journalists.

Calling their meeting the “most constructive 50 minutes spent,” Sidhu later also tweeted: “Reiterated the pro-Punjab agenda that I have stood for years…Talked about means to generate income, it’s the only solution to end Punjab’s problem…CM @BhagwantMann was very receptive… Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations…”

RELATED STORIES

The meeting between Mann and Sidhu, whose alleged “anti-party activities” are being looked into by the Congress disciplinary action committee, has triggered talk that he may be exploring political options and his effusive praise for the AAP chief minister is likely to fuel it further.

An aide of Sidhu said that Mann met him with lot of warmth and showed more respect than the chief ministers during the previous Congress government. He also dismissed political talk surrounding the meeting as “baseless speculation”, saying there was no discussion on politics. However, there was no word from the chief minister’s office or the AAP on their discussions and only a few photos of the meeting were released.

“The former minister was seeking time from the chief minister for the past one month and he acceded to the request to hear his suggestions,” a party spokesperson said.

Before the meeting, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, while taking jibes at the Congress and Sidhu, said that during the previous government, the chief minister did not have time for ministers, MLAs and others. “Our CM is large-hearted and he agreed to meet Sidhu who is not a minister, MLA or MP. He is an ordinary person who lost and was rejected by people,” he said, reacting to statements from the Sidhu camp.

Former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, who is close to the former minister, had earlier told reporters that Sidhu had submitted a memorandum on issues related to Punjab to governor who wrote to the chief minister to lend an ear to him.

Earlier, Sidhu, who has been harping on his “Punjab model” for the state’ resurrection, also told reporters that he gave suggestions to Mann regarding putting an end to contractor system in liquor trade, plugging leakage of excise revenue, curbing sand mafia, cancelling the faulty power purchase agreements and breaking the monopoly over cable network. “If he does this, I will laud him, otherwise my fight against the system will continue,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP