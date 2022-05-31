Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing: J&K Congress chief seeks NIA probe

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir sought murder charges against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa a day after his security cover was trimmed.

Calling the AAP government incompetent, Mir said, “The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government withdrew Sidhu Moose Wala’s security and publicised the information, making him a soft target. Mann unilaterally took the amateurish decision to curtail the famous singer’s security and Moose Wala was killed the next day.The Punjab CM should be booked for murder charges and should be asked to resign by the party high command.”

“The publicity hungry government poses a security threat to Punjab where peace had been restored after the sacrifices of the Congress leadership,”he said. Mir also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing.

Youth Congress stages protest

Hundreds of youth Congress workers, including Leh Youth Congress president Udhay Bhanu Chib, assembled at the Gandhinagar-situated head office of the AAP and held massive protests, holding the Punjab government responsible for Moosewala’s murder.The workers tore hoardings of party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state DGP. They are fully responsible for his (Moosewala’s) killing. It was a deliberate political murder,” Chib said.

He said the law and order situation in Punjab has worsened after the AAP came to power in the state.

“Over 40 murders have taken place during its tenure. A famous artist was also killed brutally in the absence of the adequate security,” Chib said.

Infuriated over the Congress’ workers alleged trespassing into the AAP office, former education minister Harsh Dev Singh said he had lodged a written complaint with the police.

“Moose Wala was loved by all and we are all grieving his murder. The Punjab government has ordered a probe and a SIT has been constituted. The murder took place because of a gang war.However, the Congress workers resorted to vandalism. They trespassed into the party office and damaged hoardings. We have lodged a complaint,” said Harsh Dev Singh.

However, Gandhi Nagar station house officer, inspector Pawan Sharma said that the application lodged by the AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh was not signed, and as such no FIR had been lodged.

(With inputs from PTI)

