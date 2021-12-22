Sidhu pushes for jobs to 2015 police firing victims

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday urged the state government to give jobs to the victims of police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in October 2015.

In a letter to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu said that instead of giving preference in jobs on compassionate grounds to the sons of political leaders and MLAs with sound financial background, the Congress government should seriously consider the plight of police firing victims. “It is a matter of utter discontentment that even after the passage of six years, our government has failed to procure jobs to the victims who were brutally injured in firing incidents that happened during peaceful protests (against sacrilege incidents),” he wrote.

Reminding the government its duty to compensate the police brutality victims who were “saving the honour of Guru and broke the spirit of corrupt politicians”, Sidhu also sent the list of victims — Ajit Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Rupinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh — to the chief minister.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Sidhu said that ahead of the assembly elections, some people were trying to divide the people of Punjab, but they would not succeed as the people are united and will remain united.

The Congress chief was referring to recent sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple and in Kapurthala. Commenting on the lynching of the two suspects, Sidhu said the people have lost trust on the system when it comes to dealing with sacrilege incidents and that is why they are taking the law into their own hands.

“To stop anything, there should be a stringent punishment,” said Sidhu, adding: “In the last six years, those who committed sacrilege and those whose names have been surfaced for such incidents are roaming freely. If the system is giving protection to them, then the people are taking law into their hands.”

‘Don’t trust fake promises’

Responding to a query on multiple protests by government employees in Punjab, Sidhu said: “They also protest outside my house, and I sit beside them. I tell them only one thing that until the mafia is not finished and the money is not returned to the state’s exchequer, their issues will continue to remain unresolved.”

The Congress leader said he has drawn a road map and the people of Punjab should not trust fake promises being made by others ahead of the elections. Lashing out on Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu said he has been promising regular jobs to more than 20,000 teachers in Punjab, but has not implemented such a promise in the national capital.

“In the coming days, the people should make the right decision on whom they trust. I, through the Punjab model, want to open the locks of destiny for Punjab, and will start it from poor labourers and farmers,” he said.

Later, in the evening, Sidhu called on Radha Soami sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Beas. Amarjit Singh Tikka, chairman of Punjab Medium Industrial Development Board, who accompanied him, said, “The PPCC chief spent two hours at the sect headquarters and discussed with Baba Ji his Punjab model of development.”