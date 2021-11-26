Sidhu says Capt stalled his proposed law to end Fastway monopoly

Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the premises owned by the Fastway Cable TV Network, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday accused the Badals and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of perpetuating its monopoly in the state.

Sidhu said the Badals made laws to protect the network’s monopoly whereas Capt Amarinder stalled a law proposed by him which would have ended its monopoly. “Fastway has 3-4 times TV connections than data it is sharing with govt. Badals made laws to protect its monopoly... @capt_amarinder stalled my proposed law which would have ended fastway monopoly, got revenue for state per connection & reduced TV cable prices for people to half,” he alleged in a tweet.

The Punjab Congress chief also tweeted that he had proposed a new law in 2017 to recover state taxes from Fastway by taking control over computers and data which would have freed the cable operators from clutches of this monopoly and filled state coffers. “5 yrs ago, I put forward policy to get rid of Multi Systems Operator- Fastway’s monopoly, to recover 1000s of crores taxes, empower local operators & give cheap cable to people… without necessary action against fastway, it is erroneous to suggest solution of Punjab’s cable woes (sic),” he said in another tweet.

