Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu says Capt stalled his proposed law to end Fastway monopoly
chandigarh news

Sidhu says Capt stalled his proposed law to end Fastway monopoly

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu accused the Badals and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of perpetuating Fastway Cable TV Network monopoly in the state
Sidhu said the Badals made laws to protect the Fastway network’s monopoly whereas Capt Amarinder stalled a law proposed by him which would have ended its monopoly.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the premises owned by the Fastway Cable TV Network, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday accused the Badals and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of perpetuating its monopoly in the state.

Sidhu said the Badals made laws to protect the network’s monopoly whereas Capt Amarinder stalled a law proposed by him which would have ended its monopoly. “Fastway has 3-4 times TV connections than data it is sharing with govt. Badals made laws to protect its monopoly... @capt_amarinder stalled my proposed law which would have ended fastway monopoly, got revenue for state per connection & reduced TV cable prices for people to half,” he alleged in a tweet.

The Punjab Congress chief also tweeted that he had proposed a new law in 2017 to recover state taxes from Fastway by taking control over computers and data which would have freed the cable operators from clutches of this monopoly and filled state coffers. “5 yrs ago, I put forward policy to get rid of Multi Systems Operator- Fastway’s monopoly, to recover 1000s of crores taxes, empower local operators & give cheap cable to people… without necessary action against fastway, it is erroneous to suggest solution of Punjab’s cable woes (sic),” he said in another tweet.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP