Sidhu to meet Mann today to discuss state’s economic revival

Chandigarh : Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday to discuss issues related to the economic revival of Punjab.

Sidhu made the announcement regarding his meeting with Mann through a post on Twitter on Sunday. “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5.15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy… Punjab’s resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort,” he tweeted.

The ex-MLA has been taking digs at Mann over sand and gravel rates, power cuts, law and order and wheat procurement.

He was the Punjab Congress chief at the time of the state assembly elections and kept harping on ‘Sidhu model’ for economic revival of Punjab. However, the Congress was routed by the AAP with Sidhu also losing his Amritsar East assembly seat. The Congress replaced Sidhu as the state chief and disciplinary action has been sought against him by party leaders for anti-party activities.