Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu to meet Mann today to discuss state’s economic revival
chandigarh news

Sidhu to meet Mann today to discuss state’s economic revival

Sidhu made the announcement regarding his meeting with Mann through a post on Twitter on Sunday. “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5.15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy… Punjab’s resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort,” he tweeted
Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday to discuss issues related to the economic revival of Punjab.
Published on May 09, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday to discuss issues related to the economic revival of Punjab.

Sidhu made the announcement regarding his meeting with Mann through a post on Twitter on Sunday. “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5.15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy… Punjab’s resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort,” he tweeted.

The ex-MLA has been taking digs at Mann over sand and gravel rates, power cuts, law and order and wheat procurement.

He was the Punjab Congress chief at the time of the state assembly elections and kept harping on ‘Sidhu model’ for economic revival of Punjab. However, the Congress was routed by the AAP with Sidhu also losing his Amritsar East assembly seat. The Congress replaced Sidhu as the state chief and disciplinary action has been sought against him by party leaders for anti-party activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP