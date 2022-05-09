Sidhu to meet Mann today to discuss state’s economic revival
Chandigarh : Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday to discuss issues related to the economic revival of Punjab.
Sidhu made the announcement regarding his meeting with Mann through a post on Twitter on Sunday. “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5.15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy… Punjab’s resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort,” he tweeted.
The ex-MLA has been taking digs at Mann over sand and gravel rates, power cuts, law and order and wheat procurement.
He was the Punjab Congress chief at the time of the state assembly elections and kept harping on ‘Sidhu model’ for economic revival of Punjab. However, the Congress was routed by the AAP with Sidhu also losing his Amritsar East assembly seat. The Congress replaced Sidhu as the state chief and disciplinary action has been sought against him by party leaders for anti-party activities.
-
SGPC to cover historic structure at Golden Temple with concrete slab, glass walls
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is going to cover the historic structure at the sacred place which is called Gurdwara Manji Sahib and related to Guru Arjan Dev, with a concrete slab and glass walls for preserving it. This place, adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Golden Temple complex and outside the Diwan Hall, is situated in what was formerly known as Guru ka Bagh (the Guru's garden).
-
4 held with in Faridkot with narcotics, arms
The Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals. The accused were identified as a hardened criminal Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and his associates Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhmandar Singh. The police also recovered four sophisticated .32 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said the accused were already facing charges of murders, NDPS, Arms Act and other crimes.
-
Harish Rawat’s son criticises leaders for failing youth. Says his father included
Rudrapur: the son of Congress leader Harish Rawat, Anand Rawat, has targeted political leaders, including his father, for failing to address issues related to youth in the state. In a Facebook post, Anand Rawat said leaders in the state are only busy posting birthday wishes, greetings and condolence messages. Anand Rawat said his father was troubled with his thoughts and perhaps, he has always listened to him from the point of view of a political leader.
-
Mahendra Raj, the man behind Pragati Maidan, passes away at 97
Structural engineer Mahendra Raj, known for some of the most iconic buildings in the country, including the Hall of Nations in Pragati Maidan in Delhi and Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad, besides many other architectural marvels, passed away on Sunday morning in the national capital. The 97-year-old's last rites were performed in the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday evening. Raj worked on more than 250 projects in a career that spanned more than six decades.
-
Ukraine crisis: Amritsar traders seek government help
Upset over the impact of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on the economy and trade, Amritsar-based traders on Sunday sought help from the government to overcome their losses. The annual general house meeting of the Amritsar Distributors Association was held here, where their president Anil Kapoor and chairman Hira Lal Gambhir demanded interest-free financial assistance to the businessmen in this financial crisis.
