Sidhu’s remarks against police officers shameful, says Chadha

Chandigarh :Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday termed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks against the Punjab Police officers as “unfortunate and shameful”.

Condemning the Congress leader’s comments at a press conference in Chandigarh, Chadha raised the issue of long hours and minimal allowances of the police personnel in the state. “The Channi government, especially Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, is leaving no stone unturned in defaming and insulting the Punjab Police, he said, calling the state chief’s statement “irresponsible and childish,” he said.

At a rally in Sultanpur Lodhi recently, Sidhu, while pointing towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, said that he can “make a thanedar (policeman) wet his pants”.

The AAP leader said that Sidhu was anxious, and in his fury he was humiliating the officers of Punjab Police by making such lousy statements. “The political people of Punjab treat the Punjab Police personnel as an ornamental instrument,” he claimed, reminding the state Congress president that those were the same officers who were on duty day and night for his safety. “If he thinks so low of the officers of Punjab Police, then he should return the security,” he added.