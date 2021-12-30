Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sikh body demands 4 seats for the community in Jammu and Kashmir assembly
chandigarh news

Sikh body demands 4 seats for the community in Jammu and Kashmir assembly

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee on Wednesday demanded reservation of four seats for the community in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly
Jammu and Kashmir all party Sikh Coordination Committee chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina along with the heads of other Sikh associations at a joint press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday. They demanded reservation of four seats for the community in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. (PTI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByPTI, Srinagar

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee on Wednesday demanded reservation of four seats for the community in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

“Despite our meeting with the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desal, no reservation whatsoever has been earmarked for the Sikhs even though we demanded for the same in the meeting, and it was also mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the Commission,” APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters here.

Raina said the “cold-shouldered attitude” of the commission means that basic rights in Jammu and Kashmir will not be extended to the Sikh minority in the forthcoming delimitation of assembly segments.

“We demand reservation of four seats for Sikhs in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly,” he said.

The APSCC chairman said all governments of Jammu and Kashmir in the past have “deliberately ignored” the basic issues of the community.

“The issues have piled up due to non-resolution and we fail to understand the measuring rod used by the people at helm to measure or understand the problems of Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir. We have been neglected and discriminated against all along even in the new set of Union Territory,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Despite repeated promises, he said, the Sikh community is not given the status of minority in Jammu and Kashmir.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been praising the historical contribution of Sikhs in the country, he never tried to understand the issues faced by the minority, the APSCC chairman alleged. Raina said Sikhs are “openly discriminated” in various government orders and packages, while other minorities are getting exclusive and secret packages of jobs for their youth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP