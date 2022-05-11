Sikh journalist manhandled; police initiates probe

: Police here have initiated a probe after a video clip purportedly showing a Sikh journalist being manhandled by a group of policemen went viral on Tuesday.

As per information, a journalist of a web channel went to the Vijay Nagar police post of Amritsar commissionerate to cover alleged fighting between two groups in the presence of the police. When the journalist started making a video, he was caught and thrashed by the police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also shared the video clip on his Facebook page and demanded action against the cops.

“Utterly shameful! The video has proved that Punjab police has gone awry,” he said, appealing to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against the cops.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Prabhjot Singh said they were investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law.