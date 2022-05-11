Sikh journalist manhandled; police initiates probe
: Police here have initiated a probe after a video clip purportedly showing a Sikh journalist being manhandled by a group of policemen went viral on Tuesday.
As per information, a journalist of a web channel went to the Vijay Nagar police post of Amritsar commissionerate to cover alleged fighting between two groups in the presence of the police. When the journalist started making a video, he was caught and thrashed by the police officials.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also shared the video clip on his Facebook page and demanded action against the cops.
“Utterly shameful! The video has proved that Punjab police has gone awry,” he said, appealing to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against the cops.
Additional deputy commissioner of police Prabhjot Singh said they were investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law.
BoI’s Sangrur SP on the run after being booked for graft
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Davinder officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation (BoI), a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
Haryana launches scheme for fodder growers
The Haryana government launched the 'Chaara-Bijaee Yojana' on Tuesday to encourage farmers to grow fodder and help gaushalas, which have been grappling with fodder shortage amid a rise in the stray cattle population. The number of cow shelters in the state increased from 175 in 2017 to 600 in 2022. Most cow shelters remain overcrowded due to an increase in the stray cattle population.
44 detained after protest to rename Qutub Minar as 'Vishnu Stambh'
Members of two fringe right-wing groups were detained on Tuesday near the Qutub Minar, where they gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa claiming that the 13th century monument was originally a Vishnu temple, and demanded that it be renamed “Vishnu Stambh” and opened to Hindus for prayers. They could not enter the monument complex, and continued their demonstration amid heavy police presence near the nearby Bhool Bhulaiya.
Drugs case: SC refuses to entertain Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Majithia to move the division bench of Punjab and Haryana high court for relief.
Bhagwant Mann announces single window in all districts in Punjab for industrial clearances
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists. During an interactive meeting with industrialists here, Mann said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner. “The government is duty bound to facilitate the investors and entrepreneurs in a big way,” he told them.
